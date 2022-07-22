Mercury partners with Hikotron on a nationwide EV charging network

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 09:34

Mercury is supporting Hamilton start-up Hikotron in its rollout of a New Zealand-made smart AC charging network for electric vehicles. Hikotron have rolled out several 7kW AC destination chargers throughout the Waikato region and are planning to expand nationwide, starting with 500 public charge points by 2026.

Mercury General Manager Sustainability, Lucie Drummond says, "In New Zealand a lot of the early focus has been on public fast DC charging to minimise ‘black spots’ in the country’s charging network. However, in more mature overseas markets around 80% of public chargers are slower AC units at locations where people naturally park, for example near retail, hospitality, business hubs, apartment buildings, master-planned communities, off-street parking sites and community facilities.

"We believe there’s great potential for destination AC charging in New Zealand’s charging ecosystem and love Hikotron’s focus on designing their hardware robustly for public spaces. It’s a great reflection of the local talent we have right here at home, with the entire design and build of their high-tech chargers and supporting mobile app being done here in New Zealand."

Mercury’s partnership with Hikotron is for an initial three-year period and considers electricity supply, joint brand and marketing and broader EV charging initiatives. The partnership will also explore opportunities to streamline the charging experience for Mercury customers.

Lucie adds; "Renewable electricity is New Zealand’s competitive advantage. We’re excited to play a role in supporting New Zealand’s low carbon transition, including by making e.transport more accessible through wonderful partnerships like this."

Hikotron Director Stephanie O’Callaghan says, "We’re very excited to be partnering with Mercury. We plan to roll out our cutting-edge technology throughout the country, giving EV owners the confidence to travel from destination to destination knowing they can charge their vehicle upon arrival.

"The charger design is based on learnings from proven European infrastructure, with further design and high-tech improvements including two pending patents that address common EV charging infrastructure pain points. Hikotron is vertically integrated allowing for rapid response in maintenance, continuous research and development, and an investment that remains in New Zealand."

On average a 1-hour 7kW charge at a Hikotron charger provides 45km of range. Future sites will have a mixture of 22kW and 7kW chargers to suit different lengths of stay and vehicle types.

The Hikotron charger is designed specifically for public spaces and incorporates Type 2 sockets which allow all EVs to connect and charge. This design is recommended by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for public AC charging as it avoids tethered cables which are susceptible to damage and other safety issues.

EV drivers can download the Hikotron mobile app from Google Play or Apple Store. They use the app to scan the QR code on the charger, plug in their vehicle, and then tap on ‘Start charge’. The cable is locked in until the user taps on ‘End charge’.

The Hikotron app also enables users to locate an available charger nearby, monitor how much power is being drawn while charging, and make payments.