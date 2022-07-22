Agencies appointed to help grow global investment app

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 11:35

Global investment brokerage Tiger Brokers has appointed advertising agency Calibre + Candor and public relations specialists Boyd PR as it expands its customer base and undergoes a significant growth phase in New Zealand.

Tiger Brokers launched its Tiger Trade investment app in 2021 and continues to expand its local team as it attracts a growing number of Kiwis who are investing globally.

Tiger Trade enables investors to access a diverse range of markets including the USA and Australia, and a variety of shares in Asia markets including China A-Shares.

Head of Marketing, Vince Beckett, said both Calibre + Candor (for digital, media and creative) and Boyd PR (for public relations) have an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the sector.

"We are undergoing significant customer growth and required agency support from people who have an affinity with what New Zealanders connect with, what Kiwi investors are looking for, and have expertise in the fast paced and ever-changing world of investing."

Celebrating its 8th year with more than nine million users worldwide, Tiger Brokers aims to provide

the go-to stock trading app for Kiwi investors.

Sheila Worsley, Calibre + Candor General Manager, said it was focussed on raising awareness of Tiger Brokers’ brand locally and continuing to increase downloads of the Tiger Trade app among investors.

"One of the biggest strengths Tiger Trade has, is giving Kiwis the opportunity to trade globally at reduced costs, which is an enticing proposition for Kiwi investors.

"Calibre + Candor is well positioned to highlight Tiger Trade’s capability as we’re all about delivering results based on quality analytics and an in depth understanding of our clients’ businesses."

John Boyd, BPR Managing Director, said online investment apps and share market trading platforms are evolving constantly, and Tiger is at the forefront of the sector.

"We will be working with Tiger Brokers to showcase the expertise of its local team and highlight the capability of its investment platform which provides users with the best possible information to make informed investment decisions."

A new enhanced, easier to use version of the Tiger Trade app will be launched in August with several upgrades made based on local customer feedback.

The Tiger Trade app also offers investors features such as a free Demo Trading Account, containing $100,000 of virtual money, that enables people to practice before investing.