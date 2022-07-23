Entries open in 8th annual iSANZ Awards

Saturday, 23 July, 2022 - 07:41

Entries have now opened in the 8th annual iSANZ Awards. Recognising excellence in New Zealand’s world-class cybersecurity sector, the awards highlight the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to protect New Zealanders from cyber attacks and malicious online activity.

Entries close Wednesday 31 August 2022. All New Zealanders or New Zealand-based individuals and organisations doing interesting or innovative things with cybersecurity are strongly encouraged to enter.

This year, the iSANZ Board has introduced an online platform to handle entries and judging. Those interested in entering should email info@isanz.org.nz. They’ll then be sent a registration link to complete their entry.

The Board has also taken the opportunity this year to introduce two new categories - Best Security Team, and Best Senior Security Practitioner. Entry information can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says a recent industry survey showing that more than half of Kiwi firms have been targeted by ransomware highlighting the always-on nature of cyber threats

"The iSANZ Awards recognise the critical role that our community of cyber defenders have in protecting against those who would do people online harm.

"Over the past year, we’ve continued to see how individuals and businesses from across New Zealand are positively addressing the most pressing cybersecurity challenges, with a focus on excellence, innovation, and leadership."

The full line up of iSANZ Award categories are:

Best Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative - open to organisations who have successfully implemented an InfoSec security project or awareness initiative.

Best NZ Security Service or Product - open to NZ companies who have an 'in service' Security Service or Product.

Best Start-Up or New Business - open to new information / cybersecurity businesses founded in NZ which have been operating for no more than five years.

Up-and-Coming Cyber Security Star - open to individuals who are a newcomer to the world of information / cybersecurity in NZ with less than 3 years experience and who have made a positive and impressive impact to the community.

Best Senior Security Practitioner (New category in 2022) - open to experienced senior security practitioners holding a hands on full or part-time IT security position during the past 12 months.

Best Security Team (New category in 2022) - open to information / cybersecurity teams who work closely together to achieve the best possible performance, creative contributions, and/or go above and beyond in contributing to information security.

Each year the iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated Hall of Fame Award. Nominations can be made by emailing nominations@isanz.org.nz.

The 2022 iSANZ Award winners will be announced at an in-person gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of 1 November 2022.

Those wanting to sponsor or support the 2022 iSANZ Awards can register their interest by emailing michelle.vui@isanz.org.nz.