Report puts spotlight on New Zealand and Latin America trade relationship

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 15:42

A new report exploring the trade relationship between New Zealand and Latin America will be launched this week, with events in Auckland on 27 July and Wellington on 29 July.

The report was commissioned by the Latin America Centre for Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE), hosted by Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington.

Latin America CAPE director Dr Matthew O’Meagher says economic consultancy Sense Partners was commissioned to prepare the report and examine the state of New Zealand’s trading relationship with the Latin America region.

"Last year, New Zealand exported more than $1 billion of goods and services to Latin America. This report identifies additional trade opportunities for New Zealand firms. It also challenges common misperceptions about Latin America and presents the region as an option for exporters looking to diversify their markets," Dr O’Meagher says.

Launch events will include speakers from Sense Partners, as well as Cornell University, Massey University and the Latin America New Zealand Business Council.

A series of videos about five New Zealand companies already successfully exporting to Latin America will also be debuted at the launch events.