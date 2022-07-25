Awarding winning recruitment agency people2people launches in the UK

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 16:46

Leading trans-Tasman recruitment agency people2people Recruitment has today announced the company’s expansion into the UK. The multiple award-winning agency specialised in the white collar space will now service global companies and provide talent across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. With boarders re-opened, the agency expansion will help to fill much needed gaps and talent shortages across the three countries.

Mark Smith, people2people Recruitment Group Managing Director says, "Demand for international placements and a lack of local talent reported across Australia, New Zealand and the UK have driven the expansion. We currently work with a number of global business partners who have ask ed for us consider talent from markets beyond Australia and New Zealand and with the recently inked free trade agreement the UK was the logical choice."

The opening of the new branch, people2people Recruitment UK, will be led by Managing Director Liz Jones with a local team on the ground.

Liz Jones adds, "With the new free trade agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom, we now have the opportunity to provide a global talent solution by expanding our operations into the UK, which I am very excited to lead. Over the past two years, international placements came to a standstill due to the COVID pandemic, as we emerge and learn to live and adapt our business models post COVID, the opportunities to share talent pools across the three countries was a natu ral next step for us."

"This expansion will allow Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom to not only provide opportunities for talent seeking to broaden their skillset into these regions, but allow our clients in the United Kingdom tap into international talent, fast, through our global databases and teams."

Founded in 2005, and recently awarded Outstanding Large Agency of the Year at the RCSA Awards, people2people Recruitment has been praised for its top training and development programme, winning the Recruitment Rising Star award three years in a row. The group has over 100 staff in offices across Australia and New Zealand including Auckland, Wellington, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney; and specialises in Accounting and Finance, Business Support, Executive, HR, Legal, Marketing, Sales, Property, Supply Chain, and Tech.