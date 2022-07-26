Rising housing and petrol costs lead to higher inflation across all household groups - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 11:45

Increasing prices were widely felt across all household groups in the June 2022 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The cost of living for the average household, as measured by the household living-costs price indexes, increased 7.4 percent in the June 2022 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter. The cost of living for highest-spending households increased 8.1 percent, while it increased 6.5 percent for lowest-spending households and beneficiary households. All the household groups faced their highest annual cost-of-living increase since the series began in 2008.

Higher prices for housing and petrol were the main contributors to the increase across all the household groups.

Each quarter, the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs) measure how inflation affects 13 different household groups, plus an all-households group. The consumers price index (CPI) measures how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Rising housing and petrol costs lead to higher inflation across all household groups Household living-costs price indexes: June 2022 quarter CSV files for download