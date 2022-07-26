Pasifika Business Network appoints inaugural executive officer

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 17:14

The Wellington Pasifika Business Network has appointed Frieda Crawford as its inaugural Executive Officer.

Mrs Crawford will lead the operational activities of the Network, including advocacy for Pasifika-owned and operated businesses in the Wellington region. She will also work collaboratively with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce to develop and grow services for the Network’s members.

Pasifika Business Network Chair Paul Retimanu says Frieda is an outstanding candidate with a wealth of business experience, having run her own international legal recruitment firm for a decade. "She is a born and bred Wellingtonian with a genuine commitment to her Pasifika heritage and culture, and the board is delighted she has agreed to help accelerate the growth of Pasifika businesses during this time of great change."

Patron Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban says the Executive Officer role is critical to the long-term success of Pasifika businesses. "This appointment is a pivotal moment in the history of the Pasifika Business Network and will enable us to do more to improve outcomes for our people in Wellington and across the Pacific."

Mrs Crawford says she is looking forward to making a difference for Pasifika. "I am excited about the purpose and authenticity of this role, where I will be able to utilise my skills and experience to make a positive impact in the growth of Pasifika-led businesses in Wellington".

Wellington Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Arcus says Mrs Crawford’s appointment will enable the Pasifika Network to deliver on its vision to build a better future for Pasifika businesses with the full support of the Chamber. "We’re looking forward to working with Frieda to supercharge the prospects of Pacific-owned businesses in our region."

Earlier this year, the Wellington Pasifika Business Network and Te Awe MÄori Business Network signed collaboration agreements with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. Known as ‘The Power of Three,’ the agreements will see the organisations share knowledge, experience and resources that support businesses.

The Executive Officer for the Pasifika Business Network will be co-located in the Wellington Chamber’s offices.

Mrs Crawford has 24 years of experience in private sector senior-level management, business and governance. Since August 2021, she has been on the Executive Committee of the PACIFICA Inc. Wellington Central branch, dedicated to providing opportunities for Pacific women to contribute to cultural, social, economic and political development in Aotearoa.