Dairyowners rise to Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 challenge

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 09:03

Dairy owners support the smokefree generations policy but are asking for a transition period so that family-owned and run businesses communities depend upon, will not be forced to the wall.

"New Zealand’s dairies support a smokefree generation because it is the right thing and youth are already smokefree," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"What we will ask Parliament’s help with, is a transition period before tobacco selling licences.

"It would be terrible if the supermarket duopoly were handed a cigarette selling monopoly worth $2bn plus. We are trying to diversify our businesses that we’re meeting wholesalers over, but this takes time. We need the powerful to listen to us as everything we’ve worked hard for is at risk.

"Another concern is the crime this will generate. When criminals learn that 8,000 outlets will become just 500, ramraiders, burglars and robbers will treat us as cigarette stealing ATM’s.

"The public have the right to know that we retailers have been 94% compliant with smokefree laws since 2019. We only got that after OIAing the Ministry. Why? Show us another sector with that level of compliance after thousands of formal and secret inspections?

"It’s our belief we'll only get to Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 if dairies and others are given the legal right to promote vapes to smokers, whenever they ask for a pack of cigarettes or tobacco.

"We’re not asking for flavours. Just the legal right to talk to and show smokers cheaper and safer vaping alternatives because vaping led to the biggest year-on-year fall in smoking, ever.

"With greater freedoms to talk about vaping with smokers, the one-year delay to licensing we seek, could prevent this becoming a legal feeding frenzy. Instead, it risks Government Cigarette Powerball with 500 $4 million winners. This creates $2 billion worth of reasons for 7,500 losers to ‘lawyer-up.’

"With smoking in retreat thanks to vaping, ‘low nicotine tobacco’ could give it a second wind.

"Our guys know smokers and they won’t quit if they can’t buy the real stuff from a legal outlet. They’ll just turn to gang-run ciggie houses who won’t care about nicotine strengths or constituents.

"There’s an Ivory Tower denial of reality with this approach, when the fastest growing smoking category is illegal cannabis. While 9.4% smoke daily and 6.2% vape daily, 4.5% smoke cannabis "weekly or more." 187,000 adults. Those using it in the last 12-months are up 25% on 2015/16.

"Tobacco, unlike cannabis, is quite legal to grow and people can even "manufacture" five kilograms each year for "personal use." That genie is out of the bottle.

"It is why we’re asking the government to work with us. To enable us to be actively promote vapes to smokers that could make the need for licensing and low-nicotine tobacco redundant before 2025," Mr Kaushal said.