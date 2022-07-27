Auckland Airport Strata Lounge reopening

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 13:56

Travellers seeking some pre-flight calm, relaxation and refreshments will soon be able to access Auckland Airport’s Strata Lounge once again.

Closed since the beginning of the pandemic, a selection of partner airlines and a limited number of walk-up customers have been able to access the lounge already ahead of the official reopening on 1 August when it will be open to a broader range of customers.

Originally opened in 2017 as part of a major upgrade to the international departures area, Strata Lounge was created to cater to premium passengers from a selection of partner airlines and other travellers who value lounge access prior to flight departure.

With the lounge completely closed for more than two years it was vitally important to make sure everything was operating to the high standards expected by lounge guests, said Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations at Auckland Airport.

"We’re really pleased to once again be welcoming guests into this space. There’ll be all the things people loved about Strata Lounge but we’ve taken the opportunity to also take a fresh look at what was on offer. As an independent lounge we can do things differently and adapt our service to suit our guests and airline partners," said Ms Cassels-Brown.

Executive Chef Brett McGregor, who fans of MasterChef NZ will recognise as the 2010 winner, returns to the kitchen guiding a locally inspired food and beverage menu. His time away from the airport during COVID is reflected in a revitalised menu showcasing fresh seasonal produce, artisanal food producers, and local wines offering a connection to New Zealand’s food culture.

All guests have access to beautifully refurbished luxury bathrooms, including two fully accessible options, and new bookable, private relaxation areas are available, offering guests the option of a space to relax away from the main lounge space.

With travellers flying solo making up more than half of Strata Lounge’s guests and couples accounting for another third, the furniture layout has been reconfigured to create more spaces for those guests to settle down and relax.

"Combine all that with Strata Lounge’s incredible outlook over the departing passengers and out on to the runway and it’s an experience that’s both world-class and grounded in the very best of Auckland. It’s a huge milestone for Auckland Airport to once again open the doors to Strata Lounge and we think guests will agree it’s been worth the wait," Ms Cassels-Brown said.

Open between 4:30am and 11pm Prices start at $66 per person Seasonal menu with fresh juices, smoothies, and awesome coffee alongside tea, New Zealand wines, and a range of beers and spirits Five full bathrooms including shower, with two fully accessible, and two half bathrooms Bookable relaxation areas and meeting space Free WiFi More information and online bookings: https://www.aucklandairport.co.nz/eat-and-relax/strata-lounge