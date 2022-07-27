'Rider education confirmed as key to improving e-scooter behaviour'

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 14:47

New research shows people want more rider education and incentives to make e-scooters safer. To respond to this, leading e-scooter operator, Neuron Mobility, launches its new online ScootSafe Academy, an industry-first interactive, digital riding school with city-specific training content that can help to educate riders, and also deliver targeted training modules to those who have broken the rules. Riders will benefit from access to educational videos, quizzes and games to help improve behaviour, and in turn, improve e-scooter and e-bike safety.

As towns and cities across New Zealand continue to embrace rental e-scooter programmes to reduce reliance on cars and support their sustainability goals, research revealed a massive 89.9% of people believe rider and pedestrian safety are very important when using an e-scooter. The national survey, including over 1,000 respondents across four cities with ongoing e-scooter schemes, found there is a strong demand for more to be done to promote e-scooter safety including more rider education (55%) and incentives to encourage responsible riding (37%).

Neuron has consistently championed the role of rider education in delivering the safest possible e-scooter service. The new ScootSafe Academy platform, which has been developed in consultation with Brake, will be a digital extension of Neuron’s popular in-person #ScootSafe events, where hundreds of Safety Ambassadors have conducted hundreds of face-to-face safety briefings with New Zealand riders.

In a first for the industry, ScootSafe Academy will introduce targeted online education aimed at improving the behaviour of riders who have broken the rules. For example, those temporarily suspended or reported for unsafe riding or bad parking will be sent a warning and also targeted training modules specific to their violation. These include topics ranging from responsible parking, safe conduct and a Master Quiz to refresh their knowledge on the main dos and don’ts when riding with Neuron.

Riders will be able to access the ScootSafe Academy through the Neuron App or via the company’s website. They will be able to view local riding rules and receive incentives to watch educational videos, and for participating in quizzes and games. Those who complete the tasks will receive up to $7 of free credits towards their future rides. The platform will replace Neuron’s in-app Safety Centre, which has helped tens of thousands of riders familiarise themselves with their local riding rules.

Richard Hannah, Head of ANZ of Neuron Mobility said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Neuron, and our new ScootSafe Academy is an exciting new way in which we are using technology to educate our new and existing riders. In an industry-first, the platform will also re-educate riders who have broken the rules by sending them bespoke training modules to help correct bad parking, dangerous riding or other violations."

"Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes have an excellent safety record and they are widely recognised for making a positive impact in the cities we operate in. However, we are always innovating to enhance rider safety, and that includes providing our riders with the very best safety education platform so they know how to use our vehicles in a safe and responsible way."

Caroline Perry, NZ director, Brake, said: "It's fantastic to see Neuron continuing to educate riders on the rules of the road, including how to ride safely and responsibly. The ScootSafe Academy will act as a great digital extension to their already very successful ScootSafe events and safe riding course, created in partnership with Brake. However, it’s important to stress that it’s still the personal responsibility of each rider to follow the rules."

"The online platform will provide riders with relevant and useful information and tips on responsible e-scooter and e-bike riding, for their own safety and for the safety of all other road users."

Safety is Neuron’s number one priority. The bright orange colour of the e-scooters makes them more visible and easier to spot. Equipped with a range of safety features, geofencing technology is used to control where e-scooters can be ridden, parked and how fast they travel in certain areas, and a ‘topple detection’ feature that instantly alerts Neuron’s operations team to vehicles that have been left on their side so they can be repositioned.

Other innovations include an app-controlled helmet lock that secures a helmet to the e-scooter between trips; and a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps them call the emergency services, voice guidance to educate and warn riders of how to ride safely, and a Follow My Ride function that allows riders to share their trip with friends.