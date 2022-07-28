SkyCity Auckland Community Trust call for applications

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 10:47

Applications for the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust are now open and local community groups from the Far North to the Bombay Hills are encouraged to apply for funding before 12 August 2022.

The vision of SkyCity Auckland Community Trust is "communities engaged and connected, equals thriving communities". Grants will be approved for projects that demonstrate the delivery of the following outcomes:

The development and wellbeing of rangatahi Solutions and decisions to support the wellbeing and development of rangatahi

Organisations who support their community in either or both outcomes are encouraged to apply.

Community Trust Manager Raewynne Jacobs, said: "We’ve seen some really heart-warming results with our revised strategy - amazing initiatives and innovations to support the development of rangatahi. We are seeing great outcomes following the distribution of our grants - they can really make the difference, particularly in tough times. We’re looking forward to continuing to support our communities in Northland and in Auckland with continued funding in this next financial year."

Since establishing the SkyCity Auckland Community Trust in 1996, SkyCity has distributed over NZ$53 million. In this past financial year the Trust has approved grants of $3.3 million to 57 applicants with the smallest grant being $2,530 and the largest $281,000.

For more detailed information and guidance on how to apply have a look at the website and application form

https://skycityauckland.co.nz/about-us/community-trust/

Applications close at 6pm, Friday 12th August 2022