Tourism revival can fend off recession - Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 12:37

The tourism revival can fend off New Zealand’s recession with the right people in place, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA).

Referencing the latest forecasts published by Infometrics, Infometrics Principal Economist Brad Olsen says "Economic growth will only remain in positive territory thanks to the impending revival of the tourism sector".

"What we need now is great people to join us at this defining time," says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

A recent survey by Tourism Industry Aotearoa found that 75% of tourism businesses are currently recruiting, and 58% of roles on offer are full time positions.

"This bodes well for a strong start if we can get the right people in the right place in the right roles - and we are working hard to find them."

70% of the survey respondents are paying at least the Living Wage, with 63% offering flexible working arrangements. 33% offer free meals, and 22% provide staff with accommodation. A wide range of other benefits is on offer across more than 30 different roles in the industry.

These roles include everything from bike mechanics to marketing and sales roles, operations managers and sea kayak guides.

"It’s a fantastic time to be joining tourism. There is a palpable air of optimism across the industry," says Ms Ingram. "The full reopening of our borders this week will be momentous for Aotearoa New Zealand and it is exciting to reach this stage."

This summer will enable much of the tourism industry to get back into the black and return to what they do best - sharing their passion for New Zealand with those who seek out experiences that are good for the soul and positive for New Zealand. It will also mean the tourism industry is helping to fend off a New Zealand recession.

