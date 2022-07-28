Consistent measurement of Maori businesses - Stats NZ

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 13:00

The newly released Mâori business definition standard establishes a common approach to the identification of Mâori businesses, Stats NZ said today.

The standard, created in collaboration with a cross-sector working group, will allow for consistent collection and production of Mâori business data.

The new data standard provides guidance for collecting information related to Mâori businesses, and is now in use by Stats NZ. It is also available for use by other agencies.

"This newly released standard seeks to address the lack of an agreed MÄori business definition in use in Aotearoa’s data system. An agreed definition is the first step in producing high-quality data on MÄori businesses, which can help support the aspirations of the MÄori business community and provide insight into the contribution they make to the Aotearoa New Zealand economy," KaihautÅ« Rhonda Paku said.

The release of the standard follows the publication of MÄori business definition: Consultation findings | Te tautuhitanga umanga MÄori: NgÄ hua o te whakawhitiwhiti kÅrero, released last month. The findings report outlines the results from a public consultation held last year on the draft definition. The final definition arrived at is:

A MÄori business is a business that is owned by a person or people who have MÄori whakapapa, and a representative of that business identifies the business as MÄori.

In addition to being used in Stats NZ surveys from July, the MÄori business definition will also be incorporated into the New Zealand Business Number (NZBN) register by the end of 2022. Over the next year, it will also be considered for mandating across government agencies.

"Stats NZ is committed to providing better MÄori business data," Ms Paku said.

"Identifying MÄori businesses is an important step in producing robust data that is of value to whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and the MÄori business community."

Visit our website to read these news stories and the data standard:

He inenga ôrite mô ngâ umanga Mâori Consistent measurement of Mâori businesses Data standard for Mâori business Mâori business definition standard - purpose and use He paerewa raraunga mô ngâ umanga Mâori