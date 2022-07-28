Consistent measurement of Maori businesses - Stats NZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
The newly released Mâori business definition standard establishes a common approach to the identification of Mâori businesses, Stats NZ said today.
The standard, created in collaboration with a cross-sector working group, will allow for consistent collection and production of Mâori business data.
The new data standard provides guidance for collecting information related to Mâori businesses, and is now in use by Stats NZ. It is also available for use by other agencies.
"This newly released standard seeks to address the lack of an agreed MÄori business definition in use in Aotearoa’s data system. An agreed definition is the first step in producing high-quality data on MÄori businesses, which can help support the aspirations of the MÄori business community and provide insight into the contribution they make to the Aotearoa New Zealand economy," KaihautÅ« Rhonda Paku said.
The release of the standard follows the publication of MÄori business definition: Consultation findings | Te tautuhitanga umanga MÄori: NgÄ hua o te whakawhitiwhiti kÅrero, released last month. The findings report outlines the results from a public consultation held last year on the draft definition. The final definition arrived at is:
A MÄori business is a business that is owned by a person or people who have MÄori whakapapa, and a representative of that business identifies the business as MÄori.
In addition to being used in Stats NZ surveys from July, the MÄori business definition will also be incorporated into the New Zealand Business Number (NZBN) register by the end of 2022. Over the next year, it will also be considered for mandating across government agencies.
"Stats NZ is committed to providing better MÄori business data," Ms Paku said.
"Identifying MÄori businesses is an important step in producing robust data that is of value to whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, and the MÄori business community."
Visit our website to read these news stories and the data standard:
He inenga ôrite mô ngâ umanga Mâori Consistent measurement of Mâori businesses Data standard for Mâori business Mâori business definition standard - purpose and use He paerewa raraunga mô ngâ umanga Mâori
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice