Te Tari Kaumatua - Office for Seniors releases age friendly business guide

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 13:02

New resources to make businesses age friendly has been released as part of New Zealand’s first age friendly business programme being run in Gore.

The Age friendly Business Guide was developed through a collaboration with Gore District Council, local businesses, and older community members.

The Office for Seniors partnered with Gore District Council to develop the Age friendly Business Guide. With help from Partners in Change, the council worked collaboratively with local businesses and older community members to understand the needs of their older customers and ways that local businesses could meet these needs.

The guide includes how to implement the age friendly business initiative in communities, associations or organisations, and outlines the age friendly business framework with additional resources. The guide is also used in conjunction with the Becoming an Age friendly Business Framework and Toolkit.

Office for Seniors Director Diane Turner said an increasing number of cities and communities across the world are recognising that businesses, government agencies, and not-for-profits also need to become age friendly.

"The ageing population presents a significant opportunity for businesses and service providers to innovate, enhance existing products and services, and develop new products that are suitable for the older people," she said.

"The guide is a valuable resource for businesses to be age friendly, and help them develop a plan and build momentum to deliver long-term change. It can also be used in conjunction with a range of other age friendly resources.

"I look forward to seeing how this guide will help others implement age friendly business initiatives, inspire others to commit to making their products and services age inclusive, and enable older people to stay connected to their communities."

The Age friendly Aotearoa New Zealand programme is led by the Office for Seniors and provides guidance and support for communities that are exploring or committed to becoming age friendly.

You can find the Age friendly business resources by visiting the Office for Seniors website here: Creating an age friendly business programme | Te Tari KaumÄtua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)