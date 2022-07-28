'Queenstown hospitality group celebrates national awards'

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 15:16

Queenstown’s Future Hospitality Group is in celebration mode after winning Best Bar for Little Blackwood and the Excellence in People and Culture award for the group at last night’s Hospitality NZ Awards in Auckland.

Owners James Ace and Bert Haines say they’re "absolutely stoked" with the accolades, which recognise and reward the hard work and dedication of their staff after a difficult two-and-a-half years for the industry.

The group was founded in September 2011 and prides itself on being a progressive, positive and innovative business delivering world-class entertainment experiences in the food and beverage sector.

The Excellence in People and Culture category looked for businesses that demonstrated a commitment to providing excellent staff training, personal development opportunities to staff and had created an outstanding team culture.

"This award has to be the one we’re most proud of, because it really is a full team award," said Bert.

"There are so many people within Future Hospitality Group who go over and above all expectations to put us in this place. We’re so fortunate to have them and this acknowledgement reflects their hard work."

The Best Bar category recognised businesses nationwide that delivered an exceptional offering to their local market and succeeded in being a genuine community hub.

"This award reflects the staff’s dedication, hard work and commitment to our guests," said Bert. "It starts with the great leadership provided by venue manager Liam Cabourn, followed by his whole team, who embrace and deliver an exceptional experience.

"Our business motto is ‘Our People Are Your People’ and these two awards really celebrate that."

Two other Future Hospitality Group outlets - Mexican-inspired restaurant Margo’s and new Scandinavian-inspired ice lounge Queenstown Ice Bar -- were also awards finalists.

The group also owns and operates stunning new outlet Little Mez, Queenstown’s first dedicated Agaveria, and the family-friendly Minus 5º ICE BAR.