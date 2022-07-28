Harraway's strong supporters of 'Pick Me, Help Plunket'

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:25

Harraways continues to support WhaÌnau AÌwhina Plunket and its Pick Me, Help Plunket initiative. A total of five million specially marked Harraways rolled oat packs have been made available to consumers since 2021. Across July and August, Pick Me, Help Plunket will be promoted in supermarkets nationwide. When you purchase any of the four specially marked Harraways packs - 800g Rolled Oats; 850g Scotch Oats; 1kg Wholegrain Oats and 1.5kg Rolled Oats - you’ll be supporting WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket and the vital services it provides to Kiwi families. Learn more at www.harraways.co.nz/plunket.

On top of the five million Pick Me, Help Plunket marked packs in store, Harraways has donated a further 152,992 oat serves to families across New Zealand via WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket events and New Baby Bags.

Both iconic ‘homegrown’ brands have a shared interest in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of families, and in particular, young mums, in New Zealand. Check out Harraways latest campaign, #OatAM, celebrating those small wins, reminding us that a healthy breakfast is the first accomplishment of the day!... no matter how many times you pushed snooze: https://www.harraways.co.nz/oat-am/

"We all have good and bad days and it’s important to remember to look after yourself - eating well and getting some exercise can be good wins. And keep talking to family and friends - especially other parents who often share similar experiences and stresses. PlunketLine can also help - it’s free and there 24/7 on 0800 933 922," says Lara Schonberger, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Partnerships Manager.

Planning your week helps to stay on top of your daily routine, whether it’s taking an early morning walk before a healthy breakfast, work-out or meditation. We’ve created an OatAM weekly planner for the fridge to make it easier to establish a routine. You can find plenty of delicious, warming ways to use Harraway’s oats this winter - check out www.harraways.co.nz/recipes or @harrawaysoats.

Harraways has also launched its new health-plus quick cook rolled oats in delicious flavours - perfect for these cooler mornings, find out more https://www.harraways.co.nz/traditional-bagged-oats/#products ; https://www.harraways.co.nz/single-serve-oat-sachets/#products