InternetNZ new Chief Executive appointed

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 16:46

InternetNZ is delighted to announce the appointment of Vivien Maidaborn as Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Officer of InternetNZ.

InternetNZ’s President, Joy Liddicoat, says the InternetNZ Council was committed to finding an exceptional Chief Executive to lead the organisation. It is a pivotal time for InternetNZ, with the new .nz registry due, its commitment to becoming a Te Tiriti o Waitangi centric organisation, and its strong focus on working for a safe Internet for everyone in Aotearoa.

"The Council completed a robust recruitment process, focussed on finding the right person to lead InternetNZ into the next phase. In an era where the Internet is central to our lives - and the .nz domain is an integral part of our identity as New Zealanders - Vivien Maidaborn’s appointment will be instrumental in strengthening partnerships, engaging with the members, and working for an Internet for good in Aotearoa.

"Vivien’s leadership experience, strong ability to partner with like-minded organisations and to achieve policy outcomes working with the government, are all reasons why she was selected," says Liddicoat.

Vivien joins InternetNZ with extensive leadership experience. Her career includes three previous CEO roles in key community organisations. Vivien is driven by equity and inclusion in access to the Internet, and brings to the role a strong background in digital innovation, partnership and experience in serving a membership constituency.

Most recently, as Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, Vivien has been working in Vietnam for UNICEF. In 2018, Vivien was honoured with a Membership of the New Zealand Order of Merit in recognition of her services to human rights and social enterprise.

"It is an honour to join the dedicated team at InternetNZ, particularly at a time when the organisation is preparing to upgrade the register and prioritise the journey to being a Te Tiriti based organisation. COVID-19 has shown us the importance of Internet access and equity, so now, more than ever, we have to achieve Internet equity in New Zealand," says Maidaborn.

InternetNZ has been in a privileged position having Andrew Cushen as Interim Chief Executive for the past several months. Andrew has provided strong leadership, a powerful and trusted voice for the organisation and valuable continuity for staff.

"Andrew has helped to move InternetNZ forward. He has led our consultation on a new strategy and annual plan that sets out InternetNZ's commitments and mahi for the years ahead. He has finalised an organisational structure change that will help to give the wonderful staff focus and structure.

"I want to thank Andrew for holding InternetNZ in such great hands and making immense progress on our priorities. Andrew will stay on as Interim Chief Executive and ensure a smooth transition of leadership for InternetNZ," says Liddicoat.

Maidaborn will be in the role of Chief Executive of InternetNZ effective from 17 October 2022.