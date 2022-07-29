Port of Tauranga Limited announces Board appointment

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 11:17

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZX:POT) today appointed departing Swire Shipping/China Navigation Company Country Manager, Brodie Stevens, to the Board of Directors.

Port of Tauranga Chair, David Pilkington, said Brodie’s extensive shipping and logistics sector experience would be invaluable to the Board.

Brodie trained as a lawyer and then joined Freightways Group as a management trainee in 1982. He spent 10 years at Freightways and was National Marketing Manager for Post Haste before joining Owens Group. He was Divisional General Manager of Seatrans New Zealand and Owens Shipping Services during his 12 years at Owens Group.

He joined China Navigation Company (trading as Swire Shipping) in 2004. During his tenure, the company expanded into freight forwarding, shipping agency and stevedoring.

Brodie said he was looking forward to joining the Board of New Zealand’s largest and best performing port.

"The maritime sector is in my blood, with a family business history in stevedoring and shipping. I have had a long association with Port of Tauranga through my previous roles and I’m looking forward to being on board for the next stage of the Port’s growth," said Brodie.