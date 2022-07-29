Counties Energy calls for local homeowners to apply for free insulation

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 11:21

Counties Energy is extending its partnership with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) to insulate 100 local homes for free this year.

The local lines company is seeking low-income owner occupiers to apply for the Warmer Kiwi Homes scheme.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the company is excited to participate in the community partnership which keeps local families warmer and healthier and reduces their energy bill.

"We’re extremely proud to extend our Warmer Kiwi Homes partnership which makes 100 homes safer for local families. Insulating homes makes them warmer and drier, creating healthier homes and occupants and reducing the need for potentially unsafe heating devices. It also reduces electricity bills as well-insulated homes cost less to heat. If you know of a low-income owner occupier whose home was built before 2008 and needs insulation, please encourage them to apply for this wonderful initiative."

"As your local lines company, tackling energy hardship in our region is extremely important to us, with this initiative just one of the ways we’re helping our local families stay warm and reduce their energy bills."

Older New Zealand homes are often poorly heated and are consequently often colder than the minimum indoor temperatures recommended by the World Health Organization (18°C-20°C). Cold, damp air affects respiratory health, promotes mould growth and supports the survival of viruses. It is particularly important to have a warm home to protect lung health and to prevent hospital admissions for asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, cardiovascular disease and rheumatic fever.

South Auckland company GreenSide Energy Solutions will conduct the work on the homes. The solution includes ceiling and underfloor insulation, where appropriate.

Counties Energy has previously partnered with GreenSide Energy Solutions and EECA to insulate 43 homes in the Franklin area in 2020. Homes situated in Pukekohe, Waiuku, Tuakau, Port Waikato, Drury and southern Papakura were insulated thanks to the initiative.

To find out more about the programme, the criteria and to register for the scheme go to www.eeca.govt.nz/co-funding/insulation-and-heater-grants/warmer-kiwi-homes-programme/