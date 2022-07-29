PACER Plus Ministerial Meeting discuss COVID-19 economic recovery

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 13:39

Ministerial representatives of the Parties to the PACER Plus Agreement and high-level government officials met virtually on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Nauru and Vanuatu were also present at the Ministerial Meeting as signatories to PACER Plus and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat attended as Observer.

The PACER Plus Ministerial Meeting 2022 came at a critical time for the region as Pacific Island economies, many of whom are dependent on tourism, were severely impacted by COVID-19 border closures.

The Ministerial Meeting discussed how PACER Plus can provide support to the economic recovery of PACER Plus Pacific Island Parties, pursuance of strategic partners to support the work programme and economic integration efforts, and enhancement of mutual gains from the labour mobility work programme.

Kiribati hosted the PACER Plus Ministerial Meeting and the Minister for Tourism, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Honourable Bootii Nauan chaired the meeting. He paid tribute to the late Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Fisheries and Trade for Tuvalu, Honourable Minute Taupo, who passed away in May this year.

"The late Honourable Taupo’s contributions to Tuvalu and her people were immense. He was also a champion of PACER Plus and was quite instrumental in Tuvalu ratifying the Agreement this year. Through his incredible leadership, he has set an example for us all as Pacific leaders of PACER Plus countries to perform our roles well in service to our people and our community," said Mr. Nauan.

Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus or PACER Plus is a regional development-centered trade and investment agreement aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. The Agreement is designed to support Pacific Island countries to stimulate economic growth by becoming more active partners in, and benefit from, regional and global trade.

Nine countries are currently parties to the Agreement: Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, New Zealand, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu.