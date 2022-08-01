BNZ launches NZ-first tap on phone point of sale app

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 08:28

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has unveiled BNZ Pay, an innovative mobile app for retailers that transforms an Android device into a contactless payment terminal. Enabled by new Tap-on-Phone technology, the app is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will provide the lowest cost solution in the market for enabling contactless card acceptance.

BNZ Executive, Customer, Products, and Services, Karna Luke, says, "We’re really excited about how BNZ Pay will change the game for Kiwi SMEs particularly at the smaller end of the scale. Whether you’re a weekend market vendor, a local café or food truck, a sole trader or taxi driver, you’ll now be able to accept contactless payments - Kiwis’ preferred payment option - for the lowest cost in the market by simply using an Android phone.

"BNZ Pay is safe, secure, and easy to use with an intuitive interface and a dashboard where the business can see all the sales and business info, it can issue invoices, manage customer profiles, and send receipts by text or email," says Luke.

A recent Reserve Bank of New Zealand report (https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/money-and-cash/money-and-cash-resources/impact-of-covid-19-on-cash-use-in-new-zealand) on cash and payments data confirmed that consumer preferences are changing and increasingly shifting away from cash. Businesses need modern payment solutions to keep up with the demand from their customers.

"We’ve seen a seismic shift in consumer preferences around payments, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. In branches, cash use is way down, and according to RBNZ’s report only 70 per cent of Kiwis now use cash at all.

"That’s a big decrease from 2019 when the survey found 96 per cent still used cash. Businesses need to be prepared and able to take payments from their customers in the ways they want to pay them. As New Zealand’s leading business bank, we’re focussed on enabling our customers to do business in the way that suits them and their customers," says Luke.

BNZ has also focused on reducing the costs of taking payments, and BNZ Pay will continue this, delivering big savings to businesses.

"The only thing better than low cost is free, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re thrilled to be launching BNZ Pay with no monthly costs to merchants who settle into a BNZ account until January 2024.

"After that, BNZ Pay will only cost $10 per month, and only in the months it’s used. That’s less than half the cost of the next cheapest option and means a reduction in overheads, which will support more small Kiwi businesses to thrive," adds Luke.

These savings come in the wake of BNZ continuing to simplify and reduce the costs of taking domestic payments through innovative Split Payment and Package Pricing initiatives.

Luke continues: "When BNZ Pay is combined with BNZ’s market leading Packaged Pricing, a small business would be paying fees of around 1.1 per cent on average for all contactless cards, which is substantially cheaper than most other published rates for SMEs currently in the market."

BNZ is proud to be partnering with Visa and Quest Payment Systems to deliver BNZ Pay.

Visa Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, Anthony Watson, says, "Recent research indicates consumers are likely to embrace this new, secure and convenient form of payment, especially as New Zealanders have been fast adopters of contactless payment technology. With smartphone use now ubiquitous, tap to phone is an exciting solution for small businesses looking to grow in today’s digital economy, enabling them to reach more customers and increase sales without the need for additional hardware."

Visa research, conducted by YouGov, shows that the top 3 factors that would encourage consumers to use a tap-to-phone payment method were security (40%), ease of use (39%) and the potential to save time when paying (36%).1

Quest Chief Executive Officer, Jan Mason, says "We’re incredibly excited to see BNZ as the first bank in Australasia to roll out a full market release of our Tap on Phone technology. Bringing this innovative solution to New Zealand will facilitate more flexible and convenient payment experiences for both businesses and consumers."

BNZ Pay is available from today and customers can sign up online at www.bnz.co.nz/business-banking/payments/bnz-pay or by calling BNZ Merchant Services Sales and Support on 0800 737 774. Customers simply need a device with Near Field Communication running Android 9.0 or above.