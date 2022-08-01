Internationally renowned healthcare advisor returns to corporate Australia

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 11:56

In a coup to retaining great Australian talent, Dr Rachel Swift has elected to remain in Australia by joining Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX: TIP) as chief strategy officer. In this role, the internationally renowned Dr Swift will lead the Wealth Division’s corporate advisory practice with a particular focus on healthcare. The move follows Dr Swift's tilt for Federal Parliament as the Labor candidate for Boothby in South Australia.

Dr Swift is a globally renowned senior advisor, executive and director with 18 years’ experience across business strategy, global health, medical research, and management consulting. Along with joining the leadership team for the UN’s Mission on Ebola in West Africa in 2014, Rachel’s experience includes a decade with the Boston Consulting Group in the US and Australia, leading a regional US integrated health system through a public-private partnership, chief strategy officer for a global health NGO and founder and managing director of a health care consulting firm, as well as serving on health care and government-appointed boards.

Dr Swift holds a DPhil in Clinical Medicine from Oxford, where she was a Rhodes Scholar, and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health and the Australasian College of Health System's Management. In 2020 she was recognised as one of South Australia’s 40 under 40 leaders.

Dr Swift said:

"I see an enormous opportunity in this role. Firstly, to have an impact on Australia’s future by helping medium-sized and developing businesses grow because they are the engine house of the country. Secondly, given my own expertise, I have an appetite and interest to help Australian health enterprises succeed, as there is so much untapped potential that can be leveraged to ensure better health outcomes for all. TIP’s vision of transferring knowledge and wealth between generations is an important one and will be critically important as Australia navigates strong headwinds on economic and health fronts."

Andrew Coleman, CEO of TIP Group said:

"Rachel is one of the few people globally who can lay claim to advising the UN, WHO and world governments on matters of international importance. She is one of an even fewer number of Australians who can add a career in health care, science and business to these outstanding achievements - all at an age when most of us were only first learning to make a difference. As an Australian I am excited that Rachel has decided to stay in this country to contribute to the next generation of business leaders while as the CEO of TIP Group I am ecstatic to have secured a woman of her calibre to lead our strategy advisory practice. I can’t think of a single organisation that wouldn’t benefit from having Rachel’s advice".

Dr Swift’s engagement is effective immediately.