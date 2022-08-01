Domino’s appoints New Zealand General Manager

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 13:30

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (Domino’s) has today announced the promotion of the Company’s ANZ Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead the New Zealand Market.

Daniel Hawkins, an accomplished technology leader with more than 20 years’ experience, will take up the role of the market’s General Manager immediately, and will move to New Zealand in the coming months.

Mr Hawkins joined Domino’s 18 months ago as ANZ CIO, where he was responsible for overseeing the businesses IT functions across both markets.

In his new role as General Manager, Mr Hawkins will work closely with franchisees and team members in 144 stores, as they continue to drive growth across the New Zealand market through a core focus on people, product, delivery and innovation.

Domino’s ANZ CEO David Burness said: "We are extremely excited to have someone as experienced as Daniel join the New Zealand team, with a focus and commitment on heroing this local market, its team members, customers and wider communities.

"As a market with more than 140 stores, and a strong growth plan to build to more than 200 stores in the coming years, I am confident that Daniel is the right person to lead Domino’s through the next stage of growth and development in New Zealand."

He succeeds Cameron Toomey who has returned to Australia after four years in the role. Mr Toomey was promoted to ANZ Chief Development Officer to lead new store development across Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Burness said: "It speaks to Domino’s core values, that we help people grow and prosper in our stores and corporate offices, and can promote from within talented people like Daniel and Cameron."

Hawkins holds a Bachelor of Communications Engineering from the University of Kent, and a Graduate Diploma of Psychology and Advanced Psychology from Monash University.

Prior to joining Domino’s, Mr Hawkins held a number of technology and digital leadership roles, including Global IT Operations Manager at Michael Hill, and Chief Information Officer at Zarraffa’s Coffee.