Future of Dunedin tourism research launches - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 15:02

Enterprise Dunedin has commissioned independent research firm Angus and Associates to find out what local people want for the future of tourism in the city.

Over the next few months, residents who would like to take part in this research can share their thoughts as part of focus groups and/or a wider survey of people living in Dunedin.

The goal of the research is to ascertain how future tourism development could be shaped to best benefit our communities and reduce any pain points.

Enterprise Dunedin Economic Development Manager Fraser Liggett, says Dunedin has some exceptional visitor assets and so much to offer visitors of all kinds, but to plan for the future in a cohesive way it’s essential to understand what is most important to the people that live here.

"What balance needs to be struck between the protection and restoration of our environment, smart and low impact transport options, the preservations of wildlife, arts and heritage attractions and the future of events?

"What kind of job opportunities tourism could support?

"These are just some of the topics we’d like to hear from Dunedin residents on as part of this ‘future-casting’ research," says Mr Liggett.

As the Dunedin City Council’s economic development and destination marketing agency, Enterprise Dunedin is currently working towards releasing a new destination management plan for the city.

The findings of the research will inform the direction and considerations within the new plan, along with feedback collected from the wider visitor sector and other key city partners.

Research groups will be starting in August and the survey in September, so people interested in taking part are encouraged to register their interest now at www.angusassociates.co.nz/dunedintourismfuture