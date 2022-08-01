IDC appoints Linus Lai as chief analyst and digital business research lead

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 15:52

IDC has appointed seasoned research executive and thought leader, Linus Lai, as its Chief Analyst and Digital Business Research Lead for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), effective immediately. He will proactively promote the local team of industry analysts and consulting talent in Australia and New Zealand, complementing IDC’s international research expertise. Lai will also lead IDC’s new digital business research, which examines how organizations and technology leaders are ushering a new era - from scaling digital to running a viable digital business post COVID-19 pandemic.

"A new breed of digital-first CEOs has emerged. We expect to see CEOs use technology strategically to compete and stay relevant to customers, with goal of achieving half of their revenue from digital business models, and services by 2027," says Linus Lai, Chief Analyst and Digital Business Research Lead, IDC A/NZ.

In this role, Lai will also look at how CEOs will be able to prioritize essential capabilities such as empathetic customer experience (CX), digital trust, and a hybrid-first workforce. These include technology investments in CX applications, security platforms, intelligent automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and employee experience (EX). He will also be responsible for providing insights and analyses in enterprise adoption, integration, and management of these solutions. This includes sourcing strategies, vendor selection, and identifying emerging trends in business and technology solutions across technology buyers in Australia/New Zealand.

"If there’s a lesson we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, that is digital is the business. Organizations had to rely on digital technology and adapt to new ways of work, operations and commerce. Our recent IDC APJ Business and Technology Leader’s DX Impact Survey 2021 shows that transformation leaders outperform the rest of the market, gaining more revenue (28%) and operating profits (24%)," adds Lai.

IDC defines a digital business as value creation based on digital technology. This entails:

âª Automated customer-facing processes and internal operations.

âª Provisioning and delivery of data-driven products, services, and experiences.

âª Multi-party orchestration of ecosystem collaboration, co-creation, and co-innovation.

âª Attraction, augmentation, and continuous development of a digital workforce.

Linus Lai is a senior member of the Asia/Pacific Software and Services Research Group. He has more than 25 years of enterprise IT experience in the region. Based in Sydney, he leads IDC's research programs in Digital Business, Security, Services and CIO Agenda. Linus is a founding member of IDC Global’s Future of Digital Innovation Council and is on the judging panel of IDG Australia's CIO50, CSO30 and ASEAN CSO30.

Linus is frequently quoted in various publications and media outlets and is a regular presenter at industry forums, client events, and strategic workshops.

IDC Australia and New Zealand, Managing Director, Tehmasp Parekh welcomes the appointment, "In the post COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are increasingly searching for essential guidance on how they can remain competitive with a "digital-first" mindset and leverage on technology to create more value for their business. Linus will lead IDC’s unrivaled global with regional and local market research, provide credible forecasts, deliver insightful research analysis and advisory to help Australia and New Zealand organizations thrive in the digital-first economy."

To know more about IDC’s Digital Business Research, contact Linus Lai llai@idc.com. IDC will also be publishing a report, The Digital-First CEO: Pathfinder for Digital Business, which will be available this August 2022.