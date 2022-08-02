Worthy Pacific Group launches Worthy Products

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 10:15

Driven by a mission to create happy moments for Pacific communities, Worthy Pacific Group recently launched Worthy Products, a distributor of high quality products, focusing primarily on FMCG categories such as food and beverage and health and wellness, as well as forming partnerships that go beyond FMCG.

Worthy Products will align themselves with brands that produce high-quality products by leveraging the organisation’s reputation as one of the most established providers to the Pacific Islands.

"Our strategy with Worthy Products is game-changing in how we create relationships with our partners and customers," says Worthy Products General Manager Rafael Turnbull.

After 12 years of experience at Fonterra, Turnbull was approached by Worthy to build Worthy Products up from ground zero. Leveraging his global experience, Turnbull’s strategy is to combine Worthy’s powerful community-based values with innovative tactics.

Historically, brands have found breaking into the Pacific Island market difficult. Either they don’t have the capability or know-how, or it simply isn’t on their radar. Fortunately, Worthy

Pacific Group has 40 years of experience serving the Islands and has developed expansive supply chain networks.

Turnbull says, "From industry relationships, supply chains, to everything in between, we have it all at our disposal."

The biggest driver for Worthy Products is their innate desire to support Pacific communities.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do. For us, it’s all about enriching the Pacific communities. We are going to be partnering with brands that can bring good to the Islands, and our job it to make those brands accessible to them," says Turnbull.