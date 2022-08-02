'nib New Zealand offers new employee benefits'

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 15:09

nib New Zealand (nib) has launched a new and updated suite of flexible benefits to better support the health and wellbeing of its more than 200 employees. The broad range of entitlements for employees include paid parental leave for all parents as well as paid grandparents leave; paid gender affirmation leave; natural disaster leave; paid cultural leave; flexible public holidays; ability to purchase additional annual leave as well as increased paid family and domestic violence leave. The benefits came into effect from 1 July. nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said the benefits demonstrate nib’s commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. "Last year, we made a series of commitments through our Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan that aim to support the diverse needs of our employees. These new benefits mean we’re making good on our commitments while ensuring our people have the flexibility to balance their work and personal needs," Mr Hennin said.

"For example, a fantastic benefit we have introduced includes 100% paid parental leave for up to 18 weeks for all parents, in addition to the statutory payment, regardless of whether they are a primary or secondary carer, in the first two years of the child’s life. "Our offering of paid parental leave regardless of carer status is quite unique for workplaces in New Zealand and provides greater opportunity for all parents to share family responsibilities. It also helps address the employment, income and career progression gaps that we know wahine across the country are still experiencing when caring for a child or family," he added. [2: ManatÅ« WÄhine Ministry for Women]

Mr Hennin said another new benefit is five days of cultural leave designed to support nib’s MÄori employees taking time away to practice their traditional rituals and customs and partake in dates of significance.

"We have introduced five days paid leave to enable our MÄori employees to participate in Koroneihana and Poukai or fulfil their cultural obligations. We understand these practices are important to MÄori culture, tradition and identity and we want our employees to feel supported to take part in these days of significance with their whÄnau," Mr Hennin said. The benefits complement nib’s hybrid working model, introduced last year, which includes a NZ$1,040 annual work allowance to support remote working, and the opportunity to work outside the office for the majority of the time.

"Life at nib means our people have the flexibility to choose when, where and how they work and it’s important our policies, practices and benefits support this. In fact, 84% of our employees across the nib Group say they now have the flexibility in their work schedule to be able to better balance their work and personal needs," Mr Hennin said. "Our benefits also help position us as a market leader when it comes to our employees. We aim to be an employer of choice for both our existing and future employees," he added.