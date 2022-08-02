Navleen Prasad appointed as Chief Executive Officer - AIC

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 15:51

Following an extensive global search, the Australian Investment Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Navleen Prasad as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Navleen joins the Council after 19-years at Macquarie Group where she held a number of roles including, most recently, Head of Government and External Relations. She brings an outstanding understanding of the investment management industry combining strong policy, government and communications credentials, underpinned by a high results orientation. In a constantly changing environment, Navleen’s skills and experience will be valued by the Council’s Board, internal team and members.

Navleen will attend our annual investment conference on the Gold Coast on 14-15 September and will formally step into the CEO role in November.