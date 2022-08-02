Conversations with the Angus McGregor and Kerry Beaumont - Bell Gully

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 17:24

Our specialist Anti-Money Laundering team has noticed an increase in the number and range of instances in which clients are calling upon our AML/CFT expertise over the last few years. We have had conversations with New Zealand’s AML/CFT supervisors to better understand the regulators’ position on a range of practical AML/CFT issues that we routinely grapple with.

In our second conversation of the series, banking and finance partner Jennifer Gunser sat down with Angus McGregor, Director of Specialist Supervision and Support and Kerry Beaumont, Director of Enforcement and Resolution from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te PÅ«tea Matua to discuss the RBNZ’s views on a range of AML/CFT-related topics. These include self-reporting, customer due diligence, the annual return process, as well as upcoming RBNZ priorities and international influences.

The conversation can be accessed here - https://www.bellgully.com/insights/bell-gully-conversations-with-the-aml-cft-supervisors-angus-mcgregor-and-kerry-beaumont-rbnz/