Talent and innovation 'help award-winning holiday parks revive to thrive’

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022

This year’s Holiday Parks New Zealand Award winners show the sector is brimming with talent and innovation, says HPNZ Chief Executive Fergus Brown.

The awards dinner followed the annual Holiday Parks trade show and conference in Åtautahi Christchurch, which was buzzing with discussions and solutions on how the sector can ‘Revive to Thrive’.

The coveted Emerging Star Award went to industrious young mother Dana Albert-Penu, an employee of Miranda Holiday Park who worked her way up from folding linen to office management.

Mr Brown says, "It was extremely heartening to see a record-breaking number of quality entries for this category across a range of roles, showing that a plethora of talented people are keenly engaged in the sector".

Holiday parks are also proactively addressing seasonality by keeping a close eye on what customers want, he says. This has led to many parks bringing in new facilities, such as saunas and hot tubs, to increase winter visitation.

A tree-planting initiative that draws on visitor engagement, the Te Ao MÄori approach and the connection to the local community won Russell-Orongo Bay Holiday Park the TIA Sustainable Innovation Award. Judges said the initiative was "a fantastic example of a business living the Tiaki Promise and meeting the commitments of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment".

This year saw 10 finalists announced for the ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award instead of the usual five, which Mr Brown says was a result of so many quality entries. The Spirit of Hospitality Award sets the standard for hospitality in the industry and was won by Athenree Hot Springs and Holiday Park, which is doing great work across sustainability and consistently receives excellent customer feedback.

A full list of award winners is below.

Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award sponsored by Tasman Holiday Parks

Dana Albert-Penu, Miranda Holiday Park

PGG Wrightsons Park Grounds Award

Ohope Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park and Spencer Beach Holiday Park

Resco Best New Build over $100,000

Hahei Beach Resort

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000

Tasman Holiday Parks - Waihi Beach

ServiceIQ Awards

Trainee winner: Monika Rudolf - TÄhuna Beach Holiday Park

Holiday Park winner: Shelly Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Sustainable Innovation Award

Russell-Orongo Bay Holiday Park

ReviewPro Most Improved Park

Pines Holiday Park, Hanmer Springs

ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award

Athenree Hot Springs and Holiday Park

Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry sponsored by TOP 10 Holiday Parks Group

Colleen Ives