Commission takes steps to provide 'better picture' of electricity lines company performance

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 09:29

The Commerce Commission has released its draft decisions paper on the additional information New Zealand’s local electricity lines companies must disclose to the public, as part of its review of their information disclosure requirements. The proposed changes are aimed at providing the public with a better picture of the quality of services, asset management practices, and how the electricity lines companies are responding to the challenges and opportunities associated with the decarbonisation of New Zealand’s energy supply.

The Commission requires the 29 electricity lines companies that distribute electricity locally in New Zealand to publish information each year on aspects of their performance. This includes important data on pricing, future expenditure forecasts, outages and interruptions, and financial performance. The Commission provides regular analysis of this information to help the public understand how each lines company is performing individually and when compared with others, and to track changes over time.

The draft decisions were informed by submissions received as part of the review of electricity lines companies’ information disclosure requirements that began in March this year, and past engagement with the sector. In response to this feedback, the Commission has deferred some changes and prioritised others, and modified some of the proposed requirements. The Commission is now seeking feedback on the draft decisions from the public and electricity sector.

Associate Commissioner, Vhari McWha, says the review aims to improve the range and quality of information available to the public on lines companies’ service and asset management practices, and how lines companies are responding to future challenges and opportunities. This is particularly relevant as electricity lines companies are likely to transport more electricity in future to support the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy.

"Our proposed changes will expand the information that lines companies must disclose, particularly in relation to quality of service asset management practices and how they are preparing for greater electrification brought about by decarbonisation. The changes will also give us a better picture of innovation in the sector and how lines companies are managing new network loads," Ms McWha says.

"This is a chance for the public, other stakeholders and the sector to share their views on the proposed changes with us ahead of our final decision being published in October."

The Commission’s review of information disclosure requirements is progressing in two stages. This first stage of the review has a limited scope to allow the Commission to prioritise higher-impact changes and those that can be progressed quickly. The Commission intends to publish its final decisions on the first stage of changes in October.

Submissions on the draft decisions paper close on 31 August 2022. Following the consultation period, there will be a two-week period for cross-submissions where parties may comment on other submissions. Cross submissions are due by 16 September 2022.