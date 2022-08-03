New CareFillery 'brings mindful moments to forefront of customer experience'

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 13:00

The humble supermarket bulk bins - much loved for specialty items, baking extras and lunchbox fillers - are being revolutionised thanks to New World’s newly launched CareFillery, a reimagined refillery experience designed to bring customers more mindful moments in the supermarket.

Curated with everything from pantry favourites to innovative offerings to explore, including the opportunity to hand select the luxurious teas in the new ‘tea lounge’ and build a dream smoothie mix at the ‘smoothie station’ featuring exciting varieties of ingredients for customers to try.

Rolling out in New World stores across the North Island, the new CareFillery Hubs have been purposely designed and researched to reflect the changing needs of today’s more health and environmentally conscious New Zealanders.

"People are thinking differently, eating differently so it makes sense that we need to offer a different way for them to shop," says Category Manager Grocery, Foodstuffs North Island Sally Williams.

Recent research-carried out for Foodstuffs North Island showed that 69% of Kiwis are looking to reduce how much food they waste and 67% agree that they want to reduce their packaging waste.

"Our research also showed that our customers want to be more sustainable while grocery shopping, but are unsure about how to incorporate more eco-friendly changes into our normal shop- besides bringing a reusable bag."

"While we’ve had a well-loved self-selection offering for several years, we knew it was the right time to look at bringing innovation and creativity to a part of the supermarket that offers the great value and environmentally conscious choices that we know our customers are looking for."

"The CareFillery builds on the basics of what self-selection is all about - getting exactly what you want and need, which means less food waste and less packaging and great value. As our customers balance value and environmental impact, our CareFillery is a great effortless way to incorporate sustainable habits into their everyday lives."

Launched in collaboration with long-term self-selection suppliers ProLife, the suppliers behind Alison’s Pantry, the new CareFillery offers New World customers exciting new ‘hubs’ to explore and enjoy.

Prolife Foods Self-selection Marketing Manager Aaron Begbie says it’s been great working with Foodstuffs North Island to create innovative new hubs to help draw people in.

"It’s an exciting change in shopping habits, now choosing a good quality tea is about so much more than picking a box off the shelf, it’s a real sensory experience and we’re bringing that magical moment to a supermarket environment. Or if shoppers want to try a new flavour in their smoothie but aren’t sure what their next favourite is going to be-they can just select a small sample to try."

"Combinations are only limited to the customer’s imagination and preferences!" Says Aaron.

Customers at New World Pukekohe and New World New Plymouth are the first to experience the new CareFillery, before it rolls out to all New World stores in the North Island in the coming months.