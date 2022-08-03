Unemployment figures: No relief for business - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 13:13

While unemployment figures released today show a marginal increase, the reality remains unchanged for businesses struggling to close skill gaps.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says now is the time to make sure our immigration policy is working to welcome more international skills and workers, during a global war for talent.

"Despite today’s figures, there is simply not enough give in the labour market.

"In reality, we still have skill shortages across the board and net loss migration which is compounding the issue.

"That’s why it’s so important that our immigration policy is as effective and efficient as possible, with a co-ordinated global attraction strategy in place.

"Now the border has reopened, we need to work hard to attract the international skills and talent we desperately need," Mr. Hope says.

"New Zealand needs skills across all levels and all sectors. We are facing unprecedented skill shortages and businesses are taking extensive measures to grow our own skills in the workforce.

"BusinessNZ looks forward to the Government working closely and at pace with industries to ensure we’re getting the skills we need, where they’re needed."