Draft report says regulatory system favours established building products

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 09:31

The Commerce Commission’s draft report into competition in the residential building supplies industry has identified two main factors negatively impacting competition, and recommends changes that could deliver more choice and better quality along with greater innovation for the benefit of New Zealand homeowners.

Commission Chair, Anna Rawlings, says the market study shows that ‘tried and tested’ products have become embedded in home-building practice in New Zealand - and the building regulatory system should include competition as a deliberate objective.

In some circumstances, some types of rebates paid by established suppliers to merchants appear to be reinforcing difficulties faced by competing products.

Make it easier for the introduction and expansion of new, innovative products

"Our preliminary view is that competition for the supply of key building supplies is not working as well as it could, and would be improved if it was easier for building products to be introduced and for competing suppliers to expand their business."

Ms Rawlings said the building sector is governed by a building regulatory system, which has at its heart, the provision of safe, healthy, and durable homes for New Zealanders.

"While innovation is recognised as important to achieving these objectives, our preliminary view is that the regulatory system has a number of features that prevent competition from working well.

"Despite flexibility to use new products being available in the system, it is too slow, costly and uncertain to get them accepted for general use," she says.

The Commission’s draft report says the Building Code and associated systems are complex to navigate and competition is not an express objective of the Building Act.

Ms Rawlings says the combined effect of the regulatory system and the decisions made by designers, builders and building consent authorities working within the system "is to favour ‘tried and tested’ building products over new or competing products".

Concern about rebates that deter merchants from stocking competing products

The Commission’s draft report says that the favouring of ‘tried and tested’ products appears to be compounded, under certain conditions, by quantity-forcing rebates paid by some established suppliers to merchants.

"These rebate structures reward merchants for purchasing greater volumes through a single supplier and can deter merchants from stocking competing products in their stores. This appears to be reinforcing challenges to distributing new, innovative or competing products in some product markets," Ms Rawlings says.

"It is widely accepted that rebates are not all bad either. They can deliver benefits - for example, providing a way for suppliers to pass through lower costs per unit from supplying greater volumes. However, when quantity-forcing rebates are used by a supplier with a large share of a market, they can harm competition by reducing the ability of smaller competitors or new entrants to compete.

"Having products stocked by merchants is important for many smaller suppliers to get established and expand in the market," she says.

As in previous market studies in the fuel and grocery sectors, the Commission has also identified that merchants are benefiting from restrictive covenants on land and entering into exclusive leases with landlords. This also has the potential to impact competition.

Ms Rawlings says a multi-sectoral approach to covenants may be required and the Commission is recommending that an economy-wide review be commissioned to consider the impact on competition of covenants across the New Zealand economy.

While vertical integration does not appear to be a factor affecting competition over the longer term, Ms Rawlings says the current pandemic-related supply chain issues and increased demand for building materials have highlighted and magnified the inherent risks in highly concentrated markets: "Where there are challenges to entry and expansion, established building products and methods can reinforce their positions".

"Outside of the current supply shortages, any concerns regarding merchants’ ability to access key building supplies do not appear to be due to vertical integration, and there are a range of independent distribution options available to non-vertically integrated suppliers."

Case studies illustrate factors affecting competition

As well as looking at factors affecting competition across the range of key building supplies, the Commission’s market study also considered three key building supplies through more detailed case studies. These were ready-mix concrete (including cement), plasterboard and structural timber.

"These case studies - selected primarily as a consequence of the relatively high proportion of the cost of residential building that they represent compared with other supplies and the relatively high concentration of suppliers for these materials - demonstrate how the factors affecting competition apply to a greater or lesser extent in relation to different key building supplies," Ms Rawlings says.

Plasterboard has been the subject of significant public commentary in recent months as current supply shortages have highlighted the lack of alternatives for some key building supplies.

The Commission’s draft report identifies that plasterboard is commonly specified by brand in building plans, and this has made it difficult for builders to substitute competing products to Winstone Wallboards’ GIB-branded plasterboard.

Building consent authorities throughout New Zealand can take different approaches to consenting decisions, adding to the difficulties in substituting alternative plasterboard (and other) products. Quantity-forcing rebates for plasterboard also appear to be contributing to difficulties for competing suppliers.

Ms Rawlings says initiatives employed through the Government-appointed Ministerial taskforce for plasterboard showcase how regulatory difficulties to entry and expansion potentially may be overcome to enable greater competition, not only for plasterboard, but also for other building supplies.