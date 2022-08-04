New appointment at Ellerslie Event Centre

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 11:22

Ellerslie Event Centre (EEC) has today announced the appointment of Ani Sipu as an account manager.

Ani brings more than 15 years of industry knowledge and experience to EEC, including nine and a half years at Crown Melbourne where she assisted clients with a wide variety of events, including large-scale televised activations.

It’s this experience, and her knack for understanding the needs and logistical requirements of clients, that has already seen Ani make an instant positive impression, according to Craig Fenwick, EEC’s executive general manager of hospitality and events.

"Despite the setbacks that COVID-19 has presented to not only our business, but the events industry as a whole, the past couple of months have been phenomenal for us with our venue hosting more events now than what we held pre-pandemic.

"To thus have someone of Ani’s calibre join us at this particular time, and to see not only how well she’s fitted in with our team and clients, but how ably she has picked up what is a considerable workload, has just been brilliant," he says.

A return across the Tasman to New Zealand was originally planned to spend time with family, but the role at Ellerslie caught Ani’s eye. She saw this as an opportunity to draw on her Tongan heritage to connect with Pacific people and facilitate the delivery of their events - many of which are held at the venue.

In commenting on her appointment, Ani says she looks forward to putting her 15 years of industry knowledge and experience into practice on home turf and helping clients deliver fantastic events. She finishes by saying that the enjoyment for her is in seeing "happy clients, plus the whole process of seeing an event successfully cometogether from start to finish."