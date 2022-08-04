Mitre 10 appoints industry leader as Chief Digital Officer

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 15:15

New Zealand’s most trusted home improvement retailer Mitre 10 NZ has appointed respected IT leader Peter Muggleston as Chief Digital Officer, following three months as Interim CDO.

Andrea Scown, Mitre 10 New Zealand CEO says: "We’re delighted to have a leader of Peter’s exceptional calibre join our Mitre 10 family. His impressive track record leading retail and co-operative SAP transformation programmes in FMCG and financial services will be hugely valuable as we move through our own transformation."

Peter brings 30 years technology and strategy experience across well-known Kiwi brands, including Foodstuffs, Tower Insurance and ASB. Winner of the 2015 CIO of the Year award, Peter has a passion for digital innovation and customer experience which are at the forefront of the Mitre 10 transformation programme.

Peter steps into the CDO role with immediate effect.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-muggleston/