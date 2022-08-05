Katy Perry serenades Kiwis as Menulog makes move in NZ market

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 10:28

California Gurls singer injects signature playful charm into new music video for Menulog’s first NZ marketing campaign Food delivery company ramps up brand visibility as local competition increases

Online food delivery company Menulog has launched its first marketing and advertising campaign in New Zealand fronted by global superstar Katy Perry.

As competition in the local food delivery sector continues to increase, the multi-channel campaign is live across TV, radio, digital, out-of-home and social media. The campaign sees the pop sensation create her own take on Menulog’s iconic ‘Did Somebody Say’ track which was made famous by Snoop Dogg a few years ago.

Menulog Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Morten Belling, said Katy Perry brings unparalleled star power and her playful personality is an ideal match for the brand.

"It’s the perfect partnership as we continue building that instinctive connection between Menulog and the joy of food delivery."

Belling said Menulog welcomed increased competition in the New Zealand market which was good news for consumer choice.

"While we are the most established player in New Zealand, we’re not resting on our laurels and we are reaffirming our commitment to the New Zealand market by investing significantly in brand visibility.

"The Menulog brand will be even more noticeable in the suburbs and throughout cities and towns, helping to drive more orders for our restaurant partners."

In New Zealand, Menulog has more than 3,000 restaurants on its platform in 88 cities and towns across the country, servicing 85% of the addressable population.

"We have also invested in a local team - we’re not a new faceless platform," said Belling. "We see ourselves as a local business that works hand in hand with other local businesses."

The Katy Perry campaign comes on the back of a multi-million investment in 2021 to launch its full delivery service.

Simon Cheng, Marketing Director at Menulog commented: "Working with Katy Perry builds on the work we did with Snoop Dogg in the Australian market a few years ago which was incredibly successful and very well received by the public - we hope our Kiwi fans enjoy it just as much!"

Directed by iconic music video veteran Dave Meyers, who previously created videos for Perry’s global hits Swish Swish and Firework, the film has an authentic and playful Katy Perry feel, introducing her own vibrant and quirky feast of style.

Music and lyrics were co-created by Katy Perry, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team responsible for the original Did Somebody Say Feat. Snoop Dogg track. The campaign was written and art-directed by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin and shot in LA with production company Radical Media, with photography by Vijat Mohindra.

Katy Perry said: "Working with Menulog was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints to now mushrooms. Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits, and food puns sung over a catchy tune."