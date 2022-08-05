TIP Group launches first UK fund

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 11:35

TIP Wealth, the wealth and investment banking division of Teaminvest Private Group (ASX: TIP) announces the launch of its first UK fund, the TIP Group Sterling Debt Fund, managed by TIP Group subsidiary TIP UK.

The new fund is denominated in GBP (Pounds Sterling) and is open to wholesale investors. The fund intends provide debt funding to UK and European companies where TIP Group has a direct or indirect interest. The fund aims to generate a target fixed income interest rate return of 7% above the Bank of England’s Base Rate (currently 1.25%). Interest distributions will be made quarterly to investors.

The fund will be managed by TIP UK and operated by TIP Trustees.

Malcolm Rutherford, Head of TIP UK said:

"I am excited to be managing the TIP Group Sterling Debt Fund, which is focused on identifying opportunities that provide strong risk-adjusted yields, from private debt to businesses associated with TIP Group. We have already identified a number of immediate opportunities and we’ll be providing debt funding to special purpose vehicles known as Trading Companies via Enhanced Trading Solutions UK, seeking to invest only in those that meet our rigorous investment criteria.

As the fund grows, the plan is to invest in other corporate debt instruments associated with TIP Group companies on a case-by-case basis."

Prior to joining TIP UK, Rutherford built a successful business career in South Africa. He has served on several listed and unlisted company boards, most notably as chairman of Crookes Brothers Limited, and has considerable experience in corporate funding and debt restructuring.

The Sterling Debt Fund joins existing TIP Group wholesale fund managers, the Teaminvest Diversified Growth Fund and the Coliving Future Property Fund, as well as the retail Teaminvest Access Fund (acquired from Burman Invest in June 2022).

The initial minimum investment in the Sterling Debt Fund is 25,000 GBP.

About TIP Group

TIP Group (ASX: TIP) is an ASX-listed financial institution focussed on transferring knowledge and wealth between generations. TIP aims to be the financial institution of choice for first generation wealth, linking the knowledge and capital accumulated over their careers with the next generation of business leaders to achieve outstanding returns.

www.tipgroup.com.au.

TIP UK is an Australian subsidiary of TIP Group that specialises in providing capital to mid-sized companies in the UK and France. Established in January 2022, TIP UK is governed by its own board of directors and operates under close supervision of TIP Group and its regulatory structures.

If you wish to be removed from this list, please click here.