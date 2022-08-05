Brand health tracking technology a winner for brand marketers

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 11:44

Brand health tracking startup Tracksuit has won Marketing Technology Company of the Year in this year’s Mumbrella Awards.

The category recognises companies that provide the media and marketing industry with technological solutions that help it to do its job better.

Matthew Herbert and Connor Archbold, co-CEOs of Tracksuit, said they were honoured to win the prestigious award among a field of incredible technology companies. The win is exciting for the team because Tracksuit is so young (founded only 16 months ago), and it indicates how important brand health and brand insights are to the marketing industry.

Tracksuit is now one of the fastest growing startups in Australasia, tracking more than 1,000 brands across NZ, AU, the UK and the US. Tracksuit is working with world-changing companies like Eucalyptus, Heaps Normal and Sharesies who use Tracksuit to measure core brand health metrics, prove marketing ROI and drive long-term commercial success.

Co-CEO of Tracksuit, Connor Archbold said: "All of the credit for this award goes to our awesome Track Team, our clever and ambitious venture partners TRA and Previously Unavailable, and, of course, our wonderful customers. We’re so grateful to everyone who’s been a part of our journey so far."

"Tracksuit exists to champion brand marketers and transform the world’s commitment to building brands for sustainable, long-term growth. It does this through its brand health tracking dashboard that’s beautiful, radically affordable and easy-to-use. Winning this award is just another proof point of the need to add brand tracking into every marketer’s toolkit.

"Marketing leaders at growth companies finally have access to robust brand tracking, specifically built for them, at a price point they can afford - and we are incredibly proud that Tracksuit has been recognised as a solution that makes our customers’ working lives better. We hope to become the common language for measuring and managing brand health globally, and this award brings that goal a little bit closer." he continued.

Co-CEO of Tracksuit, Matthew Herbert said: "In our digital era, companies are fed data on the effectiveness of their performance marketing - but there are very few ways to measure how their brand marketing stacks up. We believe that what gets measured gets managed, and so resource and investment has swung wildly toward short-term digital conversion marketing and away from brand building. This ‘short-termism’ is devaluing brands and restricting long-term growth. Tracksuit gives marketers the insights they need to lean into brand marketing that’s creative, effective and loved by customers."

Matt Rossi, Head of Brand Marketing, Eucalyptus said: "I was impressed by Tracksuit’s "always-on" approach to brand tracking. With surveys constantly in-market and live dashboards that enable you to slice data in multiple ways, you can extract real-time insights to help measure the success of marketing interventions, or inform focus areas to hone activity for future campaigns."