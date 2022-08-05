DCI Data Centers commences construction on Auckland’s 'largest data centre'

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 12:52

DCI Data Centers (DCI), a fully-owned portfolio company of Brookfield, has officially commenced construction on what is set to be one of New Zealand’s largest cloud data centres when complete, with Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Hon Dr David Clark breaking the ground at the site earlier today.

The day began with a dawn blessing, where representatives from NgÄti WhÄtua o Kaipara blessed the 5-hectare site on Auckland’s North Shore.

This was followed by a ground-breaking ceremony marking the beginning of work on AKL02 - a purpose-built, secure, environmentally-friendly cloud data centre designed specifically for the New Zealand market.

AKL02 is the second of two new generation cloud data centres that DCI is building in the Auckland area as it continues its expansion across New Zealand. The implied economic value of AKL02 over the project’s life is estimated at approximately NZ$1.1 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Roe says DCI has committed to a major investment programme into cloud data infrastructure in New Zealand to serve the ever-increasing need to access and store data, securely.

Mr Roe said: "As more companies, people, devices and personal data goes online, the need for reliable, local cloud delivery is becoming increasingly business critical.

"It is fantastic to now have construction underway at our second site, which will help to meet strong demand, address a critical capacity gap in the area, and support the growth of the digital economy. AKL02 will be Auckland’s largest data centre when complete.

"Working alongside both government and industry stakeholders, we’ve designed a highly-secure and sustainable data centre that will enable the use of cloud technology to better protect data and information for all New Zealand organisations."

Brookfield Managing Director and chair of DCI Data Centers Udhay Mathialagan added: "The New Zealand Government is focused on enabling the country to become a thriving digital nation where people, businesses and government are all using technology to enhance their lives and livelihoods.

"We commend this approach and are pleased to be a partner of this endeavour, which will drive innovation, improve productivity and enhance quality of life for all New Zealanders.

"Brookfield has deep expertise in the timely and effective delivery of critical infrastructure and we are pleased to see DCI on track with the construction of its data centre builds in Auckland, demonstrating the benefit of access to global expertise and strong local management."

An artist’s impression of "AKL02", which is being built on Auckland’s North Shore.

Image | Download

DCI commenced construction of its first New Zealand cloud data centre at its Westgate site (AKL01) mid last year, which is already fully leased and will be ready for service in early-2023.

AKL01 and AKL02 are expected to collectively bring over NZ$600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZ$1.4 billion over the life of the projects. Each data centre will create more than 150 jobs during construction and approximately 250 ongoing full-time equivalent jobs in supporting information and communications technology (ICT) industries once the site is operational.

DCI intends to run its facilities in New Zealand from 100 per cent renewable sources, and to set industry-leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency, as it continues its expansion in New Zealand.

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dci-data-centers/