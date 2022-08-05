New Four Square opens in Cambridge with 'latest store design'

Friday, 5 August, 2022 - 13:33

Cambridge locals will be welcomed by familiar faces, Dinesh and Nimisha Patel when they visit New Zealand’s newest Four Square, as the long-time local shop owners take the reins at the new state-of the-art store.

The newly built Four Square store is the latest addition to the grocery shopping mix in Cambridge, with the oldest and most well-known supermarket brand opening its doors on the 5th of August.

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 local grocers who own and operate New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in hundreds of communities around the North Island employing over 24,000 people.

Four Square is New Zealand’s oldest supermarket brand, with 235 stores around the North Island and took out the top spot for Overall Satisfaction in the supermarket category at this year’s Canstar Blue Awards. New owner operators of Four Square Cambridge, Dinesh and Nimisha Patel will be known to many in the local area having owned and run the local dairy for over 19 years.

"It’s a dream come true to own my own Four Square as it’s such an iconic Kiwi brand. Four Square has been serving local communities for nearly 100 years and I’m so excited to start my journey as an owner-operator and be a part of the next generation of Four Square," says Dinesh.

Dinesh has lived in Cambridge with his wife Nimisha for nearly 20 years and is looking forward to introducing the local community, who are both customers and friends, to their next generation store.

"We’ve been in this community for many years and feel very privileged to now be in a position to open a brand new Four Square that has been designed specifically to meet the needs of the area.

"We’re pleased to be able to provide a one-stop shop for our local community with a wide range of essentials, fantastic fresh options, food to go, and a Lewis Road Creamery Milk refillery for the first time."

David Gordon, Head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island, says it’s great to be able to expand the grocery options for customers in Cambridge, and it’s even more special that Dinesh and Nimisha can bring their local knowledge to help shape the customer experience in this new store which features the latest Four Square store design. "Having worked in the grocery industry for 19 years, Dinesh has great business knowledge and being local means that he also has a great sense of what his community is after and knows how to tailor an offering that is unique to their needs.

"As a co-operative, we invest so that our customers everywhere can shop local and expect a world class grocery store. In particular, the new Cambridge store is part of the exciting evolution of our Four Square brand and stores around the country.

"We’re pleased to welcome Dinesh and Nimisha as the newest members of the Foodstuffs North Island co-operative."

The store will employ 11 full-time employees and has 25 carparks out the back of the store for customers to use.

Four Square Cambridge will be Foodstuffs North Island’s newest store, following Wairoa’s $17 million New World supermarket which opened in July. Other significant local investments underway include the redevelopment of one of New Zealand’s oldest grocery stores - Four Square Martinborough - and replacement New World stores being constructed in Flaxmere and Taumarunui.

Four Square Cambridge is located at 38 Thornton Road and is open Monday - Sunday, 7am - 8pm.