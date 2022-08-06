Wellington cements its place as the heart of New Zealand's tech sector

Saturday, 6 August, 2022 - 00:00

A strong Wellington contingent were represented in the winners at the 2022 Hi-tech awards - four of the 14 plaudits going to some of Te Upoko o Te Ika’s most creative thinkers.

Sharesies Brooke Roberts, GNS Science, Summer of Tech and Seen Safety all taking home wins, while innovative tax software company, Hnry, nabbed a highly commended.

"We have a strong innovative tech community here in Wellington, highlighted by companies like Sharesies, Hnry, and Seen Safety," says John Allen, chief executive of WellingtonNZ.

"Complimented by Summer of Tech, which funnels some of the nation’s brightest tertiary students into the region for the holidays, being awarded the best contribution to the tech sector illustrates that our region is not just thinking about who is here right now, but actively attracting the best for the future.

"They have highlighted the spirit of the community, seeing gnarly issues, and solving with world-first cutting-edge technology.

"Wellington’s synonymous with creativity, and the most creative people have created the world’s best technology. The region’s future is looking prosperous," says Allen.

The gala dinner, which is the Oscars for tech, was held in Wellington on Friday night, was attended by 1100 people, including the Prime Minister and the mayor, Andy Foster.

Seequent, the Christchurch company whose software was used for the Thai cave rescue in 2018, took out the PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award.