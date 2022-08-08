Just wondering: is quality advice key to financial wellbeing? - Financial Advice

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 10:02

Financial Advice New Zealand is excited to take part in Money Week for 2022. The theme ‘Just wondering’ encourages Kiwis to talk more openly about money and ask for help.

The recent FMA Research - ‘Consumer experience with the financial sector’ highlights that mortgage brokers, insurance brokers and financial advisers are highly trusted.

Financial Advice New Zealand research shows that those who ask for help (from a financial adviser) achieve better financial outcomes. Across the board (mortgage advice, investment advice, insurance advice and financial planning), quality financial advice has given Kiwis the tools to think about their finances in a proactive way, given them more financial confidence and control, and has had a significant effect on their sense of financial wellbeing. According to Financial Advice New Zealand’s Better Behaviours research report on the value of financial advice, more than two thirds of advised New Zealanders say that advice has led to outcomes such as a better understanding of the risks of their financial plan (77%), a better understanding of how to achieve financial goals (74%), and they are better equipped to actually stick to these financial plans (70%).

The value of financial advice is a key message woven throughout Financial Advice New Zealand’s Money Week campaign. Their purpose-built webpage includes a series of articles discussing the five steps Kiwis can take to better manage their money, animated videos explaining topical money matters (such as personal debt, buying property with friends and family, teaching kids about money and investing ethically), answers to frequently asked questions about financial advice, and how to get in touch with a professional financial adviser.

You can follow Financial Advice New Zealand’s Money Week campaign on Facebook and LinkedIn, or visit their website: https://financialadvice.nz/money-week-2022/