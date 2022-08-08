Driving Change Diversity Programme welcomes 2022 nominated diversity champions

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 12:43

Ia Ara Transporting New Zealand announces the inaugural group of diversity champions who will take part in Te ara ki tua Road to success Driving Change Diversity Programme. The 11 nominees from within the industry come from diverse backgrounds and work in different roles, from truck drivers to managers and business owners.

The nominees are: Brianna Wilson (Class 5 driver, Philip Wareing), Sheana Martin (Vehicle Recovery Operator, Parks Garage), Mickayla Kerr (CEO, Heagney Bros), Jodi McNamara (Driver Trainer, H.W. Richardson Group), Chelly Balasbas (HR Manager, Allied Concrete), Joshua Hart (Class 5 driver, Hart Haulage), Angela Davies (Class 5 Truck driver, Dynes Transport Hamilton), Marthe Lute (Health and Safety Advisor, Alexander Group), Hayley Alexander (CEO, Alexander Group), Jacqueline Smith (Managing Director/Co-owner, Renwick Transport), Lisa Gibson (Customer Operation and HSSE lead, Z Transport).

The programme is an initiative sponsored by Teletrac Navman and proudly supported by Transporting New Zealand and the Australian Transport Association to address what the industry recognises is a workforce that doesn’t accurately reflect the diversity of New Zealand and New Zealanders today.

Te ara ki tua Road to success Driving Change Diversity Programme brings a two-fold approach to creating a diverse and inclusive transport business. First, it showcases diversity stories to the transport industry and wider community. Honest life stories of participants promote a positive perception of the industry and encourage new entrants into the workforce. Second, through a valuable package of professional development opportunities to build the right skills for participants, the programme teaches them how to embrace and celebrate a unique workforce.

Nick Leggett, Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive, believes that in an increasingly globalised world, transport companies should put diversity at the top of their agendas. "We all know that diversity in skills, life experience and backgrounds is no longer a nice-to-have. In fact, it has been proven to have commercial benefits, enhancing staff retention, quality of work and business performance," Nick says.

"We’re grateful to have the support of Teletrac Navman to drive this initiative, which aims to bring more diversity as well as equal career opportunities to the industry. It’s a promising sign of meaningful change to come, helping attract talent and shape the industry’s future."

Joining the Te ara ki tua Road to Success Driving Change Diversity Programme, Bryan Ward, Senior Constable and diversity liaison officer for the New Zealand Police, says that it is a great opportunity to inspire and empower those who might not initially see themselves as a good fit for the transport industry.

"As diversity has grown to be so much more than just gender and ethnicities, diversity training also needs to evolve to reflect a more comprehensive definition. Coming out of the pandemic, employees increasingly seek companies that match their beliefs and values. It’s only natural that we work hard to make New Zealand transport industry more inclusive and appealing to diverse future generations. We need diversity - in teams, organisations and society as a whole - if we are to change, grow and innovate. Diversity jolts us into cognitive action," says Bryan.