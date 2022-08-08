Seequent named NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year 2022

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 17:01

Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, has been named the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year at the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards. The awards celebrate New Zealand’s most successful high-tech companies and the highest achieving individuals.

Seequent CEO Graham Grant says he’s incredibly proud of the Seequent team, both present and past - who have worked with remarkable skill, focus and passion for building Seequent into a global subsurface software success story.

"Ten years ago, we first entered the NZ HiTech Awards in the export category with a big vision. With a relentless focus on innovation, growth and being the best we can - we’re now thrilled to be named the NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year after previous recognition as a finalist.

"While we’ve been on a high-speed growth journey for a long time, carving a name for New Zealand in the subsurface software sector - the past year has been transformational and will go down as a milestone year. We achieved rapid global growth, acquired four thriving businesses, grew our innovative solutions portfolio and continued to expand our team.

"In 2021, we also opened a new chapter in our growth story with our acquisition by Nasdaq-listed infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems. Together, we are helping build a more resilient future by connecting the built world above ground with the hidden world below it."

In addition, Seequent’s former CEO, Shaun Maloney, who retired in April 2021 after a decade in the role, was a finalist in the IBM Hi-Tech Inspiring Individual category.

Grant adds, "It’s fitting to see Shaun’s leadership of Seequent recognised. It’s been a real honour leading Seequent and its fantastic team over the past year - into its exciting next chapter."

Customers use Seequent’s software in over 120 countries to make better decisions about the earth, environment, and energy challenges. These include developing vital mineral resources, sourcing groundwater and renewable energy, and designing and delivering resilient infrastructure - while lowering the impact on the planet.

A record number of new companies entered the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards from across the country and all areas of the hi-tech sector.

In selecting Seequent as the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year the international judges said, "Seequent is an outstanding Kiwi success story. The team has developed and deployed Kiwi technology to companies in over 100 countries around the world in a broad range of sectors, delivering advanced geoscience analysis and modelling to enable deeper understanding of the earth, and to promote economically and environmentally sound decision making. The company’s reputation, growth, advanced technology and continued global performance set it apart among the many excellent companies vying for this award."

The 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards were presented at a Gala Dinner in Wellington on Friday, 5 August attended by a record crowd of close to 1,100 including the Prime Minister and the Mayor of Wellington.