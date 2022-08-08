Nine FUSO eCanters launched in two milestone Christchurch initiatives

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 17:03

On 25 July 2022, nine New Zealand companies involved in civil maintenance, traffic management and urban delivery launched unique purpose-built FUSO eCanter trucks as part of two emission-reduction projects from Christchurch City Council and co funded by EECA

The industry-leading FUSO eCanter 100% electric trucks have been fitted with a variety of application-specific body types. These include chiller bodies for fresh food distribution, curtainsiders for express freight delivery, and a range of flat deck and utility configurations for civil infrastructure, maintenance work and traffic management.

Fuso New Zealand general manager Kevin Smith, who attended the launch, highlighted the broad scope of body types as a positive demonstration of the versatility and adaptability of the all-electric 6T and 7.5T FUSO eCanter range.

Smith said: "It has been Fuso New Zealand’s pleasure to work closely from day one with Christchurch City Council to formulate these two projects, and to collaborate with participating businesses and bodybuilders, as well as EROAD and Mercury NZ.

"The broad range of applications to which these FUSO eCanter trucks have been put to work, and the outstanding body builds on display, demonstrate their adaptability and suitability for emission-free operation across a range of industries.

"It is encouraging to see how the drive towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions is being embraced by diverse transport operators united by a common goal.

"We are also extremely proud that FUSO eCanter is the number one choice in its class for operators in New Zealand. It has far outsold its nearest competitor since launching in 2021.

"We invite all interested businesses to contact us to discuss how FUSO eCanter can play a role in reducing their Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions."

FUSO eCanter’s industry-leading versatility is supported by its practical payload capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes and a range of advanced safety features for the greater protection of drivers, other road users and pedestrians. Operators are also strongly supported by a 6-year / 180,000km warranty.

As the number one selling truck brand in New Zealand, FUSO provides a mature and highly accessible nationwide parts and service network 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Whenever assistance or support is needed, we’ll be there," said Smith. "It’s all part of what we mean when we say ‘We look after our own’.

"That concept extends to our wider whanau and community. It’s satisfying to know that the FUSO eCanter trucks that have officially been launched today are now silently going about their tasks with zero on-road emissions, which will be a blessing to Christchurch residents and our country as a whole," said Smith.

LAUNCH VIDEO AVAILABLE:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/8h4c7oshjdfc4ut/Christchurch%20eCanter%20Launch%200722

About the projects

Both projects have been developed in collaboration between Christchurch City Council (CCC) and Fuso New Zealand and are co-funded by EECA with support from commercial vehicle lease specialists TR Group, telematics experts EROAD and renewable electricity generator and EV charging specialists Mercury NZ.

The Civil Construction and Maintenance Services Project involves Citycare Property, Fulton Hogan Ltd, HEB Construction Ltd, Higgins Contractors Ltd, and Isaac Construction Ltd, which all service Christchurch City Council contracts.

The Shopping District Battery Electric Truck Delivery Services Project involves Bidfood, Halls, PBT Transport Ltd and Toll New Zealand. These companies will deliver goods to the Papanui shopping district, with both Northlands and Northlink Shopping Centres involved, and to the Christchurch Airport shopping district.

Christchurch City Council Resource Efficiency Manager Kevin Crutchley said the projects would provide invaluable learnings not only for the Council and participating business, but for other local councils and the wider transport and civil contracting industries, as well as others.

"We’re gathering practical learnings from the projects, so that truck operators can see how to best use battery electric truck technology for their operations," said Crutchley.

"It’s important to note that all equipment and plant use from these battery electric vehicles will have zero exhaust emissions.

"The projects aim to show what’s possible with the electrification of commercial trucks. With transport making up the majority of our district’s emissions, it’s critical that we find a path towards zero exhaust emission trucks, in addition to battery electric passenger cars."

About FUSO eCanter

FUSO eCanter is the first series-manufactured electric truck from an OEM globally and is backed by 4.5 million kilometres of real-world testing and evaluation behind it.

FUSO eCanter’s sustainability credentials are matched by its exceptionally high safety standards. A range of crash avoidance technologies ensure greater protection for drivers and other road-users, while an ergonomic design and car-like functionality place premium importance on driver comfort.

Active Emergency Braking System - helps avoid or mitigate collisions with pedestrians and other vehicles, using a radar to monitor the road ahead.

Lane Departure Warning System - reduces the risk of lane departure accidents, using a camera behind the windscreen to detect lane markings and trigger an alert if the vehicle crosses with no indicator.

Electronic Stability Control - employs multiple sensors to detect loss of steering control and apply brake force at each wheel, which aids steering control and improves stability.

FUSO eCanter is driven by a permanent synchronous electric motor, powered by an 81kWh (420v) lithium-ion, liquid-cooled battery pack. It delivers an impressive 135kW and 390Nm, which provides a range of up to 150km on a single charge - well-suited to around-town delivery routes with a payload up to 3.5 tonnes.

Two-stage regeneration captures kinetic energy created by the vehicles momentum and stores it in the batteries for future use. Efficient use of the regeneration settings will extend the practical range of the FUSO eCanter.

The electric drivetrain is fitted to a standard 3,400mm wheelbase FUSO Canter cab chassis, meaning customers and bodybuilders will be working with the same, familiar 750mm wide frame.

A standard CCS2 plug is used for charging, with downtime minimised thanks to DC fast charge capability that will have the battery at 80% capacity in 45 minutes and full charge in 80 mins. FUSO eCanter comes equipped with an AC charge cable (max 32A), which will allow a full charge overnight using off-peak power.

FUSO eCanter is backed with a 6 year / 180,000km warranty.

www.fuso.co.nz/ecanter