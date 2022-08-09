Retail card spending down 0.2 percent in July - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 11:45

Retail card spending fell $11 million (0.2 percent) between June 2022 and July 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The largest increase was consumables (groceries and liquor), up $52 million (2.2 percent), which was partially offset by the decrease in fuel, down $39 million (6.1 percent).

"Lower fuel spending contributed to the fall in retail card spending," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

"Fuel prices started to decrease during the second half of July."

