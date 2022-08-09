40 million investment into brand new PAK’nSAVE - Foodstuffs

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 18:02

$40 million investment into brand new PAK’nSAVE for Warkworth locals

PAK’nSAVE Warkworth by the numbers:

- $40m investment

- 150 new fulltime roles created

- 5300sqm site

- $100m investment by Foodstuffs in building and transforming co-op stores each year

Foodstuffs North Island is excited to have begun work on its new state-of-the-art PAK’nSAVE store in Warkworth, which when completed, will offer locals a new full-scale shopping experience from New Zealand’s leading company for Fairness-.

PAK’nSAVE Warkworth is due to open in mid-2023, with Foodstuffs North Island investing over $40 million in the project, taking it from the planning stages to completion.

Located on the corner of State Highway 1 and Hudson Road, the new store will see 150 jobs created in the area.

The store will have a 5300sqm footprint to include everything expected in a full-scale supermarket offering, including a click and collect drive through and 170 carparks dedicated to customers.

Nick Hanson, General Manager of Property for Foodstuffs North Island is excited to see the property take shape having liaised with NZTA and Auckland Transport after the original Resource Consent was obtained 2019 and the variation approved July 2022.

"We’ve been working hard to bring locals a great PAK’nSAVE store for a while now, and we’re excited we can move into the next phase.

"Warkworth is a growing community, with people coming from a wide area to do their weekly shopping. It’s a privilege for us to be able to invest in the area and working alongside the community to deliver a fantastic new supermarket offer to the area," says Nick.

"As a 100% locally owned and operated co-op it’s important to us that our investment is shared across all the communities in which we operate and we’re committed to bringing kiwis the very best experience and grocery offering, regardless of whether they live in the heart of a big city, or further afield."

PAK’nSAVE Warkworth is the latest investment into New Zealand communities and follows the recent $17m New World Wairoa opening and new St Heliers Four Square earlier this year.

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 local grocers who individually own and operate New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores in communities around the North Island employing over 24,000 people.

In FY22, investment from Foodstuffs North Island into construction and refurbishment projects totalled $106.3m, including brand new stores in Waiheke’s Onetangi, Northland’s Marsden Cove and Te Kauwhata in Waikato, and a replacement PAK’nSAVE store in Auckland’s Henderson. In addition, $21.4m was invested in technology, including customer facing technology and core system enhancement.

-2022 Kantar Corporate Reputation Index