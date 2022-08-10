Even Capital joins global gender-lens investment giant 2x Collaborative

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 11:51

Even Capital was today announced as the first New Zealand member of 2X Collaborative, a global industry body bringing together a broad range of investors deploying capital with a gender lens.

Established in 2021, Even Capital is New Zealand’s only female-founded, female-funded and female-focused growth stage venture capital fund in Aotearoa New Zealand, founded by Kiwi entrepreneur and investor duo Anna Stuck and Sarah Park. The current investment portfolio spans Sharesies, Orbis Diagnostics and Easy Crypto, with more high-profile investments set to be confirmed in 2022, representing over $7million in investments to date.

2XCollaborative is a leading global industry body for gender lens investing headquartered in London, launched at the UN Generation Equality Forum 2021 in partnership with GenderSmart and the Investor Leadership Network (ILN), with a mission to convene and equip investors to increase the volume and impact of capital flowing toward gender-smart businesses. It builds on the success of the 2X Challenge which has raised over US$11.4 billion under the 2X investment criteria since its launch at the G7 Summit in 2018.

"The traditional venture capital ecosystem is teeming with obstacles for women, and none is more frustrating or unfair than the lack of funding going to female business founders," says Even Capital co-founder and Managing Partner Sarah Park. "It is a privilege to be cementing New Zealand’s presence in this impactful and widely respected group, and we’re excited to be making a tangible impact alongside many of the world’s leading gender-lens investors.’

Jessica Espinoza, CEO of the 2X Collaborative says: "The 2X Collaborative is thrilled to welcome Even Capital as its first member from New Zealand. We look forward to collaborating with Even Capital in spearheading innovation to tackle the barriers and biases that female founders globally face in VC. Through innovation and collective action, we can close the gender funding gap."

Even Capital’s membership to 2X Collaborative will provide access to peer learning networks, knowledge, co-investment platforms, partnership and training opportunities, and innovative investment tools.