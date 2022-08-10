Mornington Peninsula Shire Council embarks on major IT upgrade

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 15:56

Mornington Peninsula Shire Council is embarking on a major IT systems replacement which aims to deliver a modern and improved customer experience for the local community.

John Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Mornington Peninsula Shire, said the council will replace its systems with an integrated software as a service (SaaS) solution provided by TechnologyOne.

Mornington says the technology will provide the foundation required to support a broader focus on improving customer experience and business processes.

"Our council has clearly emphasised the need to provide services more efficiently and effectively to our community and this is a great step towards achieving this requirement," Mr Baker said.

"Having the right technology to support business process and customer experience improvement is critical for us right now. Partnering with TechnologyOne will enable our people, systems and processes to deliver positive customer experiences on behalf of all residents. This is an exciting step forward for our community," he said.

Ed Chung, CEO of TechnologyOne, said he is pleased to be partnering with Mornington Peninsula Shire for the next five years.

"Technology continues to rapidly change and it’s fantastic to see another major Victorian council like the Mornington Peninsula Shire at the forefront of innovation in local government technology.

"In the last ten years we’ve helped more than 600 customers make the transition to modern SaaS and it’s a privilege to partner with the team at Mornington Peninsula Shire to help them deliver on their vision.

"We are excited the council will be rolling out the latest version of our customer-centric Property and Rating system. It provides built-in customer relationship management capability and delivers an enhanced experience through the OneCouncil customer portal," Mr Chung said.

Highly experienced in working with local government authorities, TechnologyOne is Australia’s leading ERP SaaS provider.